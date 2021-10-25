Tetons fall to Minot in men's hockey action By The Williston Herald Staff Oct 25, 2021 Oct 25, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Devonne Berry, No. 11 for the Williston State College hockey team, watches to see where the puck is going to go during a February 10, 2021 home game against U-Mary. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Williston State hockey lost 8-1 to Minot State University despite a strong push in the second period.The Tetons fell to the Beavers in what was their first home game this season on Friday, Oct. 23.The Beavers took an early 2-0 lead in the game.But a short-handed goal in the second period by the Tetons cut the lead in half.Unfortunately, the Tetons weren’t able to keep the same momentum.The Beavers had an explosive third period with six back-to-back goals that put them on top for an eventual 8-1 win.But the Tetons had an incredibly tough game before them.As of Oct. 25 though, the Beavers are undefeated, with a 5-0 record and a No. 2 ranking in Division 1 of the American Collegiate Hockey Association.However, it’s still very early in the season, and the Tetons are in a very good spot with a 2-1 current record.Their first two wins over Minnesota State University at Moorhead gave them a much needed boost to start the season.And if they bring what they deployed in their first two wins this season, they will see more success.The Tetons’ next game is an away game against Montana State University on Oct. 29.Then they play University of Providence on the road on Oct. 30.They’re back home on Nov. 3 when they host University of Mary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Teton Second Period Sport Third Period Lead Goal Hockey Away Game Load comments MOST POPULAR 10-digit dialing will be mandatory later this month Spirited discussion at District 7 special board meeting precedes executive session to discuss superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Thake Texas police find body of man who may have North Dakota ties Andy Njos earns world strongman status A dream 10 years in the making: Genesis breaks ground in Williston Square Thake placed on administrative leave Williston woman hurt in distracted driving incident Michael Edwards, 65 LFD Second Annual Grass Sled Race and Vintage Snowmobile Show Mental health getting a big boost from $2 million in grants from Williams County Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back