The Williston State College mens basketball team lost a tough road game to Dawson Community College on Thursday, Feb. 10.
Williston State fell to Dawson CC by a final score of 108-74, and the loss put the Tetons on a four-game losing streak.
All statistics and dates referenced are from the WSC athletics website.
Dawson CC took control of the game by the end of the first half, holding a 45-30 lead at halftime.
Williston State was able to do better in the second half, scoring 44 points, but Dawson CC had a bigger second half, scoring 63 points.
Clovis Gallon led the Tetons with 15 points. In total, the Tetons had four players score in double figures.
Right behind Gallon was Ezekiel Spann, who scored 14 points. Also scoring in double figures were Galdo Tutu and Josh Favors, who scored 13 and 11 points, respectively. Tutu scored his 13 points off the bench.
Rounding out the Teton scoring were Abi Adedo (eight points), Landon Lang (seven points) and Fares Kacem (six points).
In total, Williston State had seven players score.
Dawson CC got contributions from a lot of different players, as 12 different players scored in the game. Six Dawson CC players scored in double figures.
After the loss, Williston State sits at 8-19 overall and 6-12 in conference play. The next game for the Tetons is on Monday, Feb. 14 at United Tribes Technical College.