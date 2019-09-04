In local volleyball, the Williston State College Tetons (1-4) traveled to Bismarck State, where they fell to the Mystics, 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-17).
Up next, the Tetons are scheduled to face Iowa Central in the NDSCS Tournament on Friday, Sept. 13.
