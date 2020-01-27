Williston State College ended a pair of seven-game losing streaks at the Well on Monday, Jan. 28. While the Teton women’s team beat visiting Dakota College of Bottineau 67-51, the men’s squad defeated the Lumberjacks, 92-63.
In the first half of the women’s game, Williston State got off to a hot shooting start. In particular, sophomore forward Jordan Kulczyk drained four of her eight attempts from downtown and posted 14 points through the game’s first 20 minutes.
Fellow WSC sophomore Gabriella Capasso also contributed with 11 points and five boards in the first half to help the Tetons take a 35-23 lead into the break. Meanwhile, Laia Balcells Niubo distributed the ball well for Williston State, accumulating eight of her club’s 12 assists in the first two quarters of play.
The Tetons continued to fire on all cylinders in the second half, building a 57-42 advantage with 7:28 remaining in the game, and went on to snap their seven game losing streak by beating the Lumberjacks 67-51. Capasso registered a game-high 20 points, and also collected 10 rebounds.
As for Kulczyk, she ended the evening with 18 points, and Balcells Niubo posted six points, nine rebounds and led all players in assists with 11. The Tetons now move to 4-18 on the year. Afterwards, WSC head coach Kia Herbel credited her club’s team oriented mentality for snapping the lengthy losing streak.
“We played as a team, it was as simple as that,” Herbel told the Williston Herald. “We had a little lull in the fourth quarter, but everybody came together and we won as a team. We know that you can’t win a game by yourself.”
In the men’s contest, Williston State built their first half lead on the strength of strong rebounding and interior defense. WSC out-rebounded Dakota College 28 to 18 in the first 20 minutes, and freshman big man Nathaniel Powell accounted for 11 of those boards for the Tetons. At intermission, Williston State led 35-27.
The Tetons, now owners of a 9-11 season mark, controlled things from the outset in the second half and cruised to a decisive victory. Five WSC players ended the ballgame in double figures. Jonathan Komagum and Eden Holt led Williston State with 19 points apiece, and Powell ended the game with 16.
Up next for both WSC clubs, they are scheduled to host North Dakota College of Science at the Well in a men’s and women’s doubleheader on Thursday, Jan. 30. The women will tip off their game at 5:30 p.m., and the men will follow with their contest starting at 7:30.