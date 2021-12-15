WSC Volleyball 2021 Pink Out Game

Daphne Sanchez hits the ball over the net during an October 12, 2021 home game against Dawson Community College. The Lady Tetons won the game 3-1.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

Williston State College freshman Daphne Sanchez quickly became an impact player for the volleyball team this fall, and her efforts and accomplishments this year are being recognized.

Recently, Sanchez was the only Williston State player to be named to the 2021 National Junior College Athletic Association Region XIII Volleyball Team.

Sanchez made the list among 12 other players from different teams in the Region.

Both offensively and defensively this season, Sanchez was a playmaker for Williston State, and her Region XIII Team nod is not the only postseason honor she has received.

In early November, Sanchez was named to the 2021 MonDak All-Conference Second Team.

Overall this season, Sanchez played in 29 matches and 103 sets. She recorded 596 total attacks and 230 kills. She also recorded four assists and 16 service aces.

On the defensive side of things, Sanchez recorded 153 digs, 10 block solos and 41 block assists.

In all of NJCAA Division II volleyball, Sanchez ranked 156th in the country for kills this season, and she ranked 76th in the country for hitting percentage (25.3).

