The Williston State College Tetons (9-18) saw their four-game winning streak come to an end on Friday night as they fell to the Providence Argonauts 7-1 at the Pete Conlin Arena.
The first period saw Providence jump out to a 2-0 lead as they controlled tempo from the outset, tallying 12 shots on goal compared to eight for Williston State College.
WSC had one of their best opportunities to score in the closing minutes of the first when a slap shot from Tetons’ defenseman Brendan Jay narrowly missed its intended target, clanging off the post. After a failing to cash in on a late power play, the Tetons ended the opening period trailing the Argonauts 2-0.
Early in the second, WSC committed a two-minute minor slashing penalty, and Providence was on the attack early, recording three shots on goal in the opening minutes. However, the Tetons’ defense stood their ground initially, getting back to full strength before surrendering the third goal of the evening to the Argos with 16:58 remaining in the period.
With 10:41 to go in the second, WSC got on the scoreboard after Crosby native Taylor Elsbernd was in the right place at the right time to cash in on a deflection near the Providence net, earning an unassisted goal. Later in the period however, the Argos answered back with their fourth goal of the evening on a power play score from sophomore forward Leo Felt.
Up 4-1 at that point, Providence poured it on with three more unanswered goals as they cruised to a 7-1 road win over the Tetons. Argos’ sophomore forward Cody Hendrickson was the high scorer of the game with three points.
The Tetons also will square off against Providence on Saturday, Jan. 25. For weekend coverage of WSC hockey, please go to willistonherald.com.
In local prep hockey news on Friday evening, the Williston Coyotes’ girls squad was defeated at home by Devils Lake 5-0. Still searching for their first win of the season, WHS is scheduled to take the ice again against Grand Forks on Jan. 25.