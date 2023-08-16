The Williston State College Volleyball program will have little time to shake off the rust of the offseason as the team prepares for their first game of the season on Wednesday, August 23.
This week the team has begun 'Hell Week' in efforts to get the team game ready in a short amount of time.
“Hell week is when we do really intense workouts and try to get the girls conditioned and ready for the pre-season games and first games of the season.” Head Coach of Williston State Volleyball Caitlyn Muder said.
The team has been locked in since the beginning as they participate in rigorous workouts in multiple practices throughout the day.
“During hell week they do three or four a days, usually conditioning, and an individual workout where they get to work out their position alone. So hitters hit and defense works on defense. In the afternoons we do either a HIT (High Intensity Training) workout or we weight lift and we finish the night off with a practice.” Muder said.
Muder has been impressed with the squad from what she has seen in the short amount of time they have been together. The team is made up of ten players this year and features a lot of talent coming in as freshman from all over the country and world. As well as sophomores stepping into the leadership role this season. Freshman from the Netherlands Sam Timmermans has been a standout so far.
“I have been really impressed with our hitters that we’ve got this season. Sam Timmermans is a great all around athlete. I’m really impressed with the smaller squad that we have, we just have such great talent.” Muder said.
Sophomore Jacee Turcotte is looking forward to her second season and being a positive role model for the freshman class.
“Being there for the freshman and guiding them. Obviously for our freshman year we had really good sophomores that were great role models for us. And just keeping a positive attitude in saying ‘let's keep moving forward, lets go’." Turcotte said.
This year Turcotte wants to be the best teammate she can be and put the team in the best position for success and for the team to make a deeper run then last year.
“Goals for myself are to work really hard and give back to my teammates. For the team to hopefully be playing in the conference championship and making it farther than last year.” Turcotte said.
Freshman Alexis Moline is excited for a new start on a new team and notices the energy shift from high school in her early practice sessions as a Teton.
“I’m excited to have a fresh start with a new team, I am excited because we have ten girls so a lot of us will get a lot of playing time and be a close team," Moline said. “The energy is a lot different from high school. They say that the gym gets packed here so I am excited to play in the Well.” She added.
Muder believes that the team can make a deep regional run towards the end of the year but wants the athletes to have a positive season they can look back on fondly.
“I want to win regionals, and I really think that we can do it. Other goals is to have a positive season, I want the girls to be mentally strong and really connect with one another.” Muder said.
The Tetons season begins on Wednesday, August 23 in a matchup against Bismarck State College located at The Well.