On Wednesday, Sept. 25, the Williston State College Tetons (8-7) defeated the Miles Community College Pioneers at the Well, 3-1 (20-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-16). It was Williston State’s second home win in as many nights as they also defeated Dawson in five sets on Sept. 24.
The first set was a highly competitive back-and-forth battle which Miles CC eventually won 25-20. Then late in the second set, WSC found themselves trailing on the scoreboard.
That is when Canadian sophomore Haylee Barta rose to the occasion, registering a number of kills at the net for WSC to the delight of the home crowd.
Later on in the second as WSC led 24-23, the last point of the set provided many twists and turns with both teams keeping play alive numerous times.
Eventually, the Tetons outlasted the Pioneers to take the set 25-23.
The excitement continued in the third set with neither team able to create much separation on the scoreboard.
Leading 23-21, WSC’s Jolyssa Marquart, a former Williston Coyote, registered two consecutive aces to close out the set 25-21, and give the Tetons a commanding 2-1 advantage.
In the fourth set, WSC found themselves ahead 18-15. From that point, the Tetons dominated the Pioneers in multiple phases of the game to go on a 7-1 run, closing out the match.
Afterwards, Barta credited the home fans at the Well for providing the Teton players with a boost of confidence when the team was trailing. “We have the best fans out of the whole conference, they really help us out a lot,” Barta told the Williston Herald.
Up next for WSC, they are scheduled to host Dakota College at Bottineau on Monday, Sept. 30.