On Friday, Nov. 8, the Williston State College Tetons (1-10) earned their first win of the 2019-2020 campaign, topping the Jamestown Jimmies 5-2 at the Raymond Center.
The Tetons got things started by capitalized on a power play scoring opportunity in the first period. Following a two-minute minor penalty on Jamestown for interference, Wade Auger put WSC on the board with 10:39 to by virtue of a goal that was assisted by Luca Perret. As it turned out, that goal would be the only scoring play of the period.
In the second, Williston State College outscored Jamestown 4-2. With just 1:29 left in the period and the Tetons holding a slim 3-2 lead, defenseman Thomas King of Watford City gave WSC some breathing room as he scored on an assist by forward Blake Zabinski.
Less than a minute after that, Hank Bouchard’s unassisted goal gave the Tetons a 5-2 advantage in what would prove to be the final score of the game. Zabinski led WSC with three points on the evening.
Up next, Williston State will host Jamestown for the second game of a two-game set on Saturday, Nov. 9. For weekend updates on Tetons hockey, please go to willistonherald.com.