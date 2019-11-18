Tetonsbasketball.jpg
Point guard Eden Holt gets a step on a Casper defender in the first half of WSC’s 86-73 victory in the first game of the Williston State Invitational on Friday, Nov. 15 With a pair of victories in the invite, the Tetons men’s team improves to 4-0 on the season.

 Robert Brewer • Williston Herald

On Saturday, Nov. 16, the Williston State College men’s basketball team (4-0) closed out their home invitational with an 83-69 triumph over the College of Southern Idaho.

Freshman Kobey Lam recorded a team-high 20 points for the Tetons on 7-of-10 shooting from the field. Fellow freshman Jordan Kellier filled up the stat sheet with 16 points, nine rebounds, four blocks, three assists and a steal for WSC.

Also on Saturday, the Tetons women’s basketball team lost on the road to Gillette College, 90-48. With their latest defeat, WSC’s season record drops to 1-3.

Up next for both Teton clubs, they are scheduled to play on the road against Western Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 22.

