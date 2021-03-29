The hitting prowess of the Williston State College baseball team was on full display over the weekend, as the Tetons went 3-1 in a four game series against the North Dakota State College of Science.
On Saturday, March 27, a doubleheader between the teams was played on the road, and on Sunday, March 28, the Tetons hosted a double header. On Saturday, Williston State won both games of the doubleheader, and on Sunday, the teams split the two games.
Aside from the one loss the Tetons suffered, a 16-3 final on Sunday, Williston State scored a lot of runs in the games, including two games where they scored more than 10 runs.
Over the four-game series, Williston State averaged 11.5 runs per game, with the most runs scored in a single game being 22 (22-6 win Sunday).
At times in the early part of the season, Williston State’s pitching and fielding have let opponents score a lot, and while the North Dakota State College of Science did score 16 runs in one game, the Tetons did hold them to seven, six and five runs in the other three games.
In the big 22-6 win on Sunday, multiple Williston State players drove in multiple runs to carry the Tetons to the victory.
Leading the way for Williston State was Chance Johnson, who led all batters in the game with five runs batted in. Johnson also went 3-for-4 at the plate, having one of the best days at the plate among all batters.
Garrett Flaagan also went 3-for-4 at the plate and had two RBIs. Brady Miles had the second-most RBIs in the game with four, and Jordan Kelly and Derek Desario each had three RBIs.
Chris Shopbell had two RBIs, and Camden Miller and Riley Rankin each had one RBI.
On the mound, Dylan Tebou got the start and pitched two innings, allowing five runs (four earned) and five hits.
Williston State’s relief pitchers had a good day; Kobe Fredland pitched two innings and only allowed one run (unearned), and Kelsey Collins-Brown pitched one inning and struck out one batter.
The final scores for the doubleheader Saturday were 13-5 and 8-7, both Teton wins.
More home games are on the way for Williston State in its next series. According to the schedule on the Williston State athletic website, the next series is a four-game series against Lake Region State College.
There will be a home doubleheader on April 10 against Lake Region State, and the other doubleheader in the series will be on the road on April 11.
The series against Lake Region State will be the first conference and division games of the season for the Tetons.