The Williston State College baseball team is looking for another win streak after a series of difficult games against Dawson Community College.

The Tetons first lost two games to the Buccaneers on Thursday, April 21 in Glendive.

Then on Friday, April 22 they won the first game, but lost the second one.

Friday, April 22

The Tetons won the first of two games against the Buccaneers 3-2 on April 22.

Despite having to play in cooler temps, they were able to pull a win scoring once in the third inning, once in the fifth and once in the seventh inning.

In total, the Tetons had 27 at bats, three runs, seven hits, three runs batted in and one walk.

Hunter Houck, the WSC pitcher for the game, also had 14 strikeouts and only gave up two runs.

In batting, Oscar Hargreaves, Brady Miles and Jordan Kelly racked up the three RBIs.

There was more action in the second game of the day, but the Tetons lost 10-8.

During the second game, the Tetons scored once in the first, once in the fourth and six times in the sixth inning.

Overall, they 26 at bats, eight runs, six hits and six walks.

Jordan Kelly had a triple and Dan Conway had a sacrificed fly.



