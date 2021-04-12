The Williston State College baseball team split a four-game series against Lake Region State College over the weekend, and both of the Tetons’ wins came as a result of high-scoring performances.
Williston State won the first game of the series, on Saturday, April 10, 16-15 in eight innings, and on Sunday, April 11, the Tetons won 11-0. Lake Region State College won the other game Saturday 12-10, and the Royals won the other game Sunday by a score of 14-3.
The Tetons’ win on Sunday in particular held some higher meaning because, as of Monday, April 12, it is recorded on the Williston State athletics website that pitcher Kobe Fredland pitched a no-hitter.
On both the Williston State and Lake Region State websites, there are no hits recorded for the Royals.
Fredland pitched all five innings of the game, walking only two batters and striking out four. No errors are recorded in the box score either, so those two walks were also the only thing separating Fredland from a perfect game.
With the win, Fredland also gets to claim the first shutout of the year for Williston State.
One run alone would have secured the win for Williston State on Sunday, but the Tetons were able to go above and beyond and hit double digits.
Chance Johnson led the Tetons in batting on Sunday, going 2-for-3 at the plate and leading the team with three runs batted in. Johnson was also one of two Williston State batters to hit a home run.
The other Teton to hit a home run was Jordan Kelly, who also went 2-for-3 at the plate and recorded two RBIs. Chris Shopbell also drove in two runs, and Brady Miles and Garrett Flaagan each recorded one RBI.
Overall in the weekend, Williston State’s great hitting was on full display.
Williston State scored 40 total runs in the four games, which averages out to 10 runs per game. Overall this season, the Tetons have scored 210 runs, or 7.24 runs per game, and the team’s batting average sits at .305.
The Tetons sit at 12-17 overall this season, with a 4-2 conference record. They had a rough start to the season, but a 6-2 stretch over their last eight games has given the Tetons some momentum as of late.
Williston State is scheduled to face off against Dakota College at Bottineau next, with a doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday, April 14. Times are not yet determined on the Tetons athletics website, and the doubleheader will be home games for the Tetons.