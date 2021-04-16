The Williston State College softball and baseball teams will be hosting a series of double headers from April 18 through April 25.
Both teams will be playing at the same times and against the same teams, as listed on the Williston State College athletics website.
The only exception to that is the Wednesday, April 21 baseball game against Dakota College at Bottineau. The starting time for that game is still to be determined.
The Tetons will be playing Miles Community College, Dakota College at Bottineau and Bismarck State College in that order.
Baseball
The baseball team already played against Miles Community College during a late March series.
The Tetons lost all four games—8-2 and 12-1 after the March 19 doubleheader, and 12-1 and 12-6 after the March 21 doubleheader.
However, after seeing some improvement since then, winning six out of the seven games played after the MCC series, the Tetons are looking for redemption and could get it.
The Tetons will have to hold MCC to fewer runs while also scoring more of their own.
As for the other games, the Tetons have yet to play against Dakota College at Bottineau and Bismarck State College.
Dakota College at Bottineau has lost every game its played this season, which could continue for the Tetons.
Bismarck State currently boasts a winning record, winning eight of the 11 games played this season. However, the Mystics haven't played nearly as much as the Tetons, which is something that could be in Williston's favor.
Yet, despite the lack of games played, Bismarck State defeated Dakota College and split a series with MCC.
This will make the April 24-25 series interesting for the Tetons.
Here's a look at their schedule:
- April 18 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. vs. Miles Community College
- April 21 TBA @ Dakota College Bottineau
- April 24 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. vs. Bismarck State College
- April 25 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. @ Bismarck State College
Softball
The Lady Tetons are looking to improve a slow start to their season.
Currently, they have an eight-game losing streak, which could change either April 17 or April 18.
Williston State hasn't played any of the teams slated for the next three upcoming games giving the Lady Tetons fresh competition.
MCC will be a difficult opponent for the Lady Tetons.
The Lady Pioneers won 11 of the 18 games they've played this season and they are on an eight-game winning streak (as of April 16), which is the longest one this season.
Those eight games were played against Dakota College at Bottineau and Bismarck State College.
Although it'll be a challenge, the Lady Tetons have a chance to turn the tide and end the Lady Pioneers' winning streak.
Dakota College has played the most games out of all three teams, sitting at 24 as of April 16, but the Lady Lumberjacks only won eight games.
They are currently on a two-game winning streak after defeating Bismarck State.
Williston State has a fair chance with Bismarck State since the Lady Mystics haven't won a game yet.
Here's what the Lady Tetons' schedule looks like:
- April 18 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. vs. Miles Community College
- April 21 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. @ Dakota College Bottineau
- April 24 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. vs. Bismarck State College
- April 25 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. @ Bismarck State College
All games are still subject to change depending on weather conditions and COVID-19 conditions.