Logan Warkentin

Logan Warkentin is No. 9 on the Williston State College baseball team.

Logan Warkentin, a member of the Williston State College baseball team, announced his commitment to Morningside University on March 22.

Warkentin, an outfielder and left-handed pitcher, has been a strong asset for the Tetons.

So far this season he’s racked up a .345 batting average and boasts five doubles, two home runs and 21 RBI’s.

Additionally, he’s pitched in 5.1 innings and has struck players out 11 times.

He will continue the season with the Tetons as the team in general prepares for conference matches.

Morningside University is a private university affiliated with the United Methodist Church and located in Sioux City, Iowa.

It is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and competes in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

The university is known as the Morningside Mustangs.

Tetons’ head coach Mason Przybilla said in a press release that they are glad this situation worked out for Warkentin.

“Morningside has a quality program that will give him a great opportunity. It is even more important is that they have his rare degree of Agronomy,” Przybilla said in the press release.



