Baseball season has just kicked off for the Williston State College team, and despite a rough start, the Tetons have looked good as of late and picked up a few more wins.
The team won’t start conference play for a bit yet, with the first conference games coming in April, but that gives the Tetons time to evaluate the start to the season and figure everything out before the important games start.
For now, though, here is a look at some of the important things that have defined Williston State’s start to the season. All statistics used are based on the team’s first 11 games this season.
Batting
If the Tetons have done one thing consistently well this season, it has been producing at the plate.
Williston State is averaging 6.73 runs scored per game (as of March 11), a very good number that has helped them earn a few wins this season.
The most impressive thing about the run production is the fact that the Tetons can get production out of so many guys in the lineup.
It’s not just one or two players driving in or scoring the runs every game; it’s a variety of players who are able to contribute to the overall success of the team.
For Williston State to continue to be successful this season, the performance at the plate won’t be able to slow down. The team’s batting performances have had to be stellar for the team to get some of its wins so far, which leads into the second defining piece of the team’s start.
Opponent Scoring
At times, a combination of fielding errors and bad pitching have led to opponents scoring so much, and no matter if it’s just one of those things in a game, it needs to be remedied, especially before conference season arrives.
Opponents are averaging 8.64 runs scored per game in the team’s first 11 games this season, creating an obvious run disparity that the Tetons have only been able to conquer three times.
Even in the Tetons’ three wins this season, the opposing team scored 10, seven and five runs, making the batting order have to work a lot harder to make up ground or keep a lead safe.
In six out of the team’s first 11 games, an opponent scored 10 or more runs. Looking at pitching as a team, the Tetons have an earned run average of 9.29, with 62 strikeouts and 57 walks. Williston State has also given up 12 home runs.
That leaves some room for improvement for the pitching staff, but in all fairness, about 10 runs, out of the total the team has given up, are unearned runs, meaning the fielding is liable to help keep opponents from scoring.
Sc
hedule
Schedules may not have a whole lot of an effect on how teams perform, but they can certainly be annoying or even have some effect on the team, especially with many games back-to-back-to-back or long road trips.
In the case of the Williston State baseball team, it’s the latter.
Including the recently-added games against Dawson Community College on March 12, Williston State has started the season without playing a game at home. In total, that’s 13 games.
Even then, the first games where the Tetons are listed as the home team on the schedule are games against Miles Community College but in Watford City.
Factor that in, along with the four-game road series after the series against Miles CC, the Tetons will have played 21 games on the road, spanning a month-and-a-half.
Unless circumstances change, Williston State will not play a game on its own campus until April 10. Obviously the home field doesn’t automatically make a team win, but having a home crowd and familiar setting does help.