A late schedule change turned a doubleheader against Miles Community College into the home opener for the Williston State College baseball team, but the opener was spoiled.
The two games on Sunday, March 21 were part of a four-game series against Miles CC, but after waiting nearly a month for a home game, the Tetons will have to wait longer for its first home win.
Williston State lost the first game of the doubleheader 12-1 in six innings, and in the second game, the Pioneers scored 12 runs again to defeat the Tetons 12-6.
The Tetons also had some trouble against the Pioneers on Friday, March 19, as they lost 8-2 and 12-1 in some doubleheader games.
The four losses stacked on top of a loss before the four-game series began, leaving the Tetons to come out of their home opener with a five-game losing streak and an overall record of 6-15.
It’s been a theme for the Tetons so far this season, that opposing teams have scored a lot and the Tetons haven’t scored enough. Even in the games where Williston State scored well, opponents have been able to do one better.
Such a game took place in the 12-6 loss Sunday, as the Tetons had some good production come from the middle of its lineup, but the Pioneers negated that effort with an eight-run sixth inning.
At the four spot in the lineup, Camden Miller finished the game with two runs batted in while batting 2-for-4 at the plate. Behind him at the five spot was Chance Johnson, who also had two RBIs and went 2-for-3 at the plate.
Tanner Boyle was right behind Johnson, ending the game as the third Teton batter to record two RBIs. Boyle went 1-for-3 at the plate.
That middle third of the lineup really gave the Tetons the best chance to win, as outside of them, the rest of the lineup combined for just four hits.
The top of the lineup also had a big part in the Tetons’ run scoring; Adrian Oles led off for the Tetons and recorded two runs, and batting second was Brady Miles, who got two hits and finished the game with three runs.
After the third inning of the game, Williston held a 4-3 lead, and after the fourth inning, the game was tied 4-4. The Pioneers exploded for eight runs in the sixth inning, though, and facing that mountain to climb, the Tetons were able to get two more runs in the seventh but no more.
Although the home opener was spoiled for Williston State, the Tetons will not have to wait too long to get back to the home field.
The next series is a four-game road trip against the North Dakota State College of Science on Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28, but a home series against Lake Region State College is scheduled for April 10 for the Tetons.
That series against lake Region State College will be the first conference and division action for the Tetons of the season.