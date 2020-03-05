On Wednesday, Mar. 4, Williston State sophomore setter Camryn Brown announced she will continue her volleyball career at Webber International University, a four-year college located in Babson Park, Florida. Babson Park is a small town approximately 60 miles south of Orlando.
Brown became the third Teton volleyball player this week to commit to a four-year university, joining Allison Jones and Haylee Barta. A Canadian native of Weyburn, Saskatchewan, Brown finished her final season at Williston State with a team-leading 728 assists, 233 digs and an average of 8.37 assists per set in 23 total matches.
As it turns out, 5-foot-9 setter has never been to the state of Florida. However, Brown reveals that Tetons' head coach Chelsea Hinck, who has ties to the Sunshine State, played a role in suggesting Florida as a possible landing spot. She also credits Webber International volleyball head coach Gretchen Hand as an instrumental figure during the recruitment process.
"Chelsea always talked about her time in Florida, and it sounded really good, so I thought that maybe I should go there as well," Brown told the Williston Herald. "And the coach at Webber did a really good job of explaining things over the phone. I'm sure I'll love it there, but it's going to be crazy not having winter anymore," she laughs.
Off the court, Brown, who plans to major in psychology at Webber International, aspires to become an addiction counselor or social worker after her playing career. On the court, the former Teton setter says she is most looking forward to utilizing her leadership and communication skills with a new group of players and coaches.
"Some setters just set the ball, but I think I'm a very demanding setter because I tell my hitters what I want them to do, so I think that is my best asset on the court," Brown adds. "I'm really looking forward to growing as a player, learning from new people and figuring out what I can improve on."
While the WSC assist leader admits moving to a new place can be intimidating at times for many people, she feels thankful for having had the opportunity to live in Williston the past two years while beginning her collegiate career with the Tetons.
"The people that I've met here are now my best friends, and the memories that I have here, I'll cherish them for the rest of my life," the college volleyball player states. "Even when you're walking around and have Teton gear on, everyone thinks you're a superstar and I love that. The support in our community is unreal and I love the intensity of our fans."