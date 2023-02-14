WSC Volleyball adds three new recruits

Alexis Moline sets up her teammate for Circle High School

 Williston State College
Katie Ashby sets it over the net for Port St. Lucie High School

The Williston State College (WSC) volleyball team added three more recruits to their roster. These players will bring a different skill set to the team and the Tetons can't wait until they hit the court. 

Katie Ashby is the team's new big blocker from Port St. Lucie. She will be adding defense to the team. Head coach Chelsea Hinck is excited about the blocking ability that Ashby brings. 

WSC volleyball recruits

Koye Rindal spikes for Melstone High School


