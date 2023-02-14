The Williston State College (WSC) volleyball team added three more recruits to their roster. These players will bring a different skill set to the team and the Tetons can't wait until they hit the court.
Katie Ashby is the team's new big blocker from Port St. Lucie. She will be adding defense to the team. Head coach Chelsea Hinck is excited about the blocking ability that Ashby brings.
“Katie will bring strong height to our program," Hinck said. "She has a big block that gives her significant advantage on the court and brings the confidence where it’s needed. We are excited to add Katie to our program and reach a new ground with Teton volleyball.”
The Tetons are also bringing aboard Koye Rindal from Melstone, MT. She brings many talents with her and can play multiple positions, bringing versatility by being comfortable on offense or defense.
“Koye will contribute great versatility to our team," Hinck said. "She shines in the setting role and has the hands to prove it. Her size is just a mask of what she is truly capable of on the floor. Koye is an athlete that radiates on the court in her athletic ability and has the mindset to lead where she is needed. We are excited to have her quickness and fresh eyes coming to our program next Fall.”
Alexis Moline from Circle, MT is the third addition to the Teton roster, bringing her intelligence and playmaking abilities. Moline signed as a setter for the team.
“Alexis will contribute a tremendous volleyball IQ as a setter to our team. With her being a multi-sport athlete in high school, she has an enormous amount of grit that upholds a great advantage to the game. She directs her team well on the floor and it truly shows in her mentality as a leader. Alexis molds a solid block to the court with a big force. We are excited to have her and what big contributions she will bring to Teton volleyball,” Hinck said.