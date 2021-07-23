Williston State College volleyball has added its final recruit to its 2021/2022 roster.
Chelsea Hinck, the head coach for Teton volleyball, said in a July 20 email that Annice Applewhite committed to play for Williston State.
Applewhite, a 5-foot-11 outside and middle hitter from Fresno, Texas, is the 13th incoming freshmen on the roster.
And with five returning members on the team, the total headcount is 18.
Additionally, Hinck said the team has two new assistant coaches.
Alycia McGlothlin and Faith Faldalen will coach alongside Hinck this fall.
McGlothlin is a Williston native and Faldalen is originally from Gillette, Wyoming but she is a current Williston State sports management student.
Faldalen will be a student assistant coach.
Hinck said everyone is excited for the season and when players move-in, which is August 7.