The second part of the season has started for the Williston State College men’s hockey team, and as the Tetons begin the push for the postseason, the schedule will play a big part in their success.
Facing the wrong team at the wrong time could be a detriment, or facing the right team at the right time could be a big help.
Either way, here is the remaining schedule for the Tetons as they will finish their season in March.
Jan. 13 Home vs. University of Mary
Jan. 14 Away at Minot State University
Jan. 22 Home vs. University of Providence
Jan. 23 Home vs. University of Providence
Jan. 24 Home vs. Utah State University
Jan. 29 Away at University of Minnesota Crookston
Jan. 30 Away at University of Minnesota Crookston
Jan. 31 Away at University of Jamestown D1
Feb. 10 Home vs. University of Mary
Feb. 12 Home vs. University of Minnesota Crookston
Feb. 13 Home vs. University of Minnesota Crookston
Feb. 19 Away at Montana State University
Feb. 20 Away at University of Providence
Feb. 21 Away at University of Providence
Feb. 24 Away at University of Mary
Feb. 26 Away at Minot State University
Feb. 27 Away at Minot State University
March 5 Away at Dakota College at Bottineau
March 6 Home vs. Dakota College at Bottineau
March 12 Away at Montana State University
March 13 Away at Montana State University
Of particular note is the fact that out of the remaining 21 games for the Tetons, they will play 13 of them on the road, including a seven-game road stretch to end February and start March.
Williston State College is currently 7-9 overall, with a 7-6 conference record, after the Tetons opened this part oif the schedule over the weekend with two losses.