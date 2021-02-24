The Tetons have a full slate this weekend with games lined up on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Baseball started its season already and will play a series against Colorado Northwestern. However the times for those games are still to be determined.
Also on the radar is women’s volleyball. They will host North Dakota State College of Science and the Lady Tetons are looking for a win after losing to the Lady Wildcats in three sets on the road Feb. 20.
Men’s hockey is back in action and on the road for a two-game series against Minot State University on Friday and Saturday.
And on Sunday Tetons men’s and women’s basketball will host Dawson Community College.