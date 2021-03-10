All sports are in full swing at Williston State College, with the exception of softball, which starts on March 27.
But even with the other teams playing games, some games for those five teams are still in flux.
While games being cancelled puts a hitch in teams’ plans, it can also be a way for teams to get more recovery time and fix some things before they have to play again.
Here is an update on the latest schedule changes for some Teton sports, as of Wednesday, March 10.
Volleyball
The Williston State volleyball team has recently lost five of its previously scheduled games.
On March 4 and March 6, games against Jamestown and Montana State University Billings, respectively, were cancelled. Also on March 6, a game against the University of Mary was cancelled.
Keep in mind, there is an important distinction with how games are affected. If they are cancelled, they may not be made up, whereas if they are postponed, they are more likely to be made up. All of these volleyball games have been cancelled.
Also cancelled for the Lady Tetons were games on March 10 against Minot State University and University of Mary.
The cancellations created a big break between the Lady Tetons’ most recent game and next game. Most recently, Williston State played on March 2, and the next game is Saturday, March 13.
As of March 10, no other future games are cancelled according to the team’s schedule on the athletics website, and the postseason is set to start on March 28.
Women’s Basketball
Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams were set to take on Lake Region State College on Wednesday, but the women’s game was postponed.
On the Teton athletics website, an announcement about the postponement said the game will be made up, and it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The men’s team’s game was still set to take place.
Softball
The softball team will be the last team to get its regular season underway, and the Lady Tetons will have a full plate on their hands for the opening weekend.
Williston State will take on North Dakota State College of Science in a four-game series, which includes two doubleheaders, on March 27 and March 28.
A full look at the schedule will be posted as the opening weekend gets closer.