The Williston State College basketball and volleyball teams are all coming off losses in games played on Monday, Feb. 8 and Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Here is a breakdown of how the games went for each of the teams.
Volleyball
After getting shut out in four of its first five games, the volleyball team was able to win another set this season, despite losing 3-1 to Miles Community College on Feb. 9.
That set win came in the second set, where the Lady Tetons won 25-19.
But even then, the same issue that has plagued the team all season happened again on Tuesday: The Lady Tetons got off to a bad start.
They lost the first set 25-11 but picked it up in the later sets of the match. Getting off to a good start is crucial in any sport, and so far this season, the volleyball team hasn’t been able to win a first set or make the set score close.
After winning the second set, the Lady Tetons kept the third and fourth sets close, losing 25-17 and 25-19, respectively.
Miles Community College came at Williston State with a pretty balanced attack, recording 45 kills and 53 digs, playing well on both sides.
Williston State has had a rough start to the season, but getting another set win and playing another close match may give the team some momentum going forward.
Men’s Basketball
Scoring depth has helped the team all season, but on Monday, the bench production wasn’t there for the Tetons as they fell 93-66 to Dawson Community College.
In total, only three players off the bench scored, and they combined for just 13 points.
Alonzo Linton led the way for Williston State, scoring 16 points, and just behind him, Keenan Reynolds scored 14 for the second most on the team.
Nathaniel Powell and Adreone Sprinkles each scored nine points as starters, and Trae Hugs added five points to round out the starting lineup.
The Tetons had a bad night shooting the ball, shooting 39.7 percent (23-of-58) overall, including 31.3 percent (5-of-16) from three-point range. They did shoot well from the free throw line, shooting 15-of-22 (68.2 percent).
Dawson CC also outrebounded the Tetons and had more steals and assists. Williston State also had a fair amount of turnovers more than Dawson CC in the loss.
Women’s Basketball
The Lady Tetons also fell at the hands of Dawson CC on Monday, losing the game 76-52.
Williston State had a rough game scoring-wise, as its two leading scorers both had off nights. Jazzmyne Kailahi-Fulu scored eight points, which is lower than what she usually scores, and Keeley Tini shot 0-of-6 from the floor and didn’t score.
Sydney Labatte, who has been a consistent third scoring option for Williston State, led the team with 13 points. Overall, the Lady Teton starters combined for only 21 points, with Labatte and Kailahi-Fulu being the only two to score.
Off the bench, Makia Remus was the other Lady Teton who scored in double figures with 10 points. The bench produced 31 points overall to give Williston State a boost.
The Lady Tetons stayed close with Dawson CC in rebounding and assists, only having one fewer in each category (32-31 in rebounds, 13-12 in assists).
While Williston State didn’t have a bad shooting night, it wasn’t great either; The Lady tetons shot 44.7 percent from the floor (21-of-47), which included a 33.3 percent clip from three-point range (5-of-15). They also shot 5-of-10 from the free throw line.