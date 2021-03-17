WSC women's bball

Jazzmyne Kailahi-Fulu, a forward for the Williston State College women's basketball team, looks to see where she can pass the ball during a Feb. 18 home game against Lake Region State College. The Lady Tetons won the game 78-63.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

Here's a look at the remaining games for Williston State College men's basketball, women's basketball and volleyball.

Men's basketball

March 17 7:30 p.m. vs. United Tribes Technical College

March 20 5 p.m. @ Dawson Community College

March 22 7:30 p.m. @ Bismarck State College

March 25 8:30 p.m. vs. Miles Community College

Volleyball

March 24 7 p.m. @ Dakota College at Bottineau

March 28-March 29 TBA Regional 13 Volleyball Championship

April 2-3 TBA District Playoffs

April 15-17 TBA Nationals

Women's basketball

March 17 5:30 p.m. vs. United Tribes Technical College

March 20 3 p.m. @ Dawson Community College

March 22 5:30 p.m. @ Bismarck State College

March 23 4 p.m. @ North Dakota College of Science

March 25 5:30 p.m. vs. Miles Community College

