Here's a look at the remaining games for Williston State College men's basketball, women's basketball and volleyball.
Men's basketball
March 17 7:30 p.m. vs. United Tribes Technical College
March 20 5 p.m. @ Dawson Community College
March 22 7:30 p.m. @ Bismarck State College
March 25 8:30 p.m. vs. Miles Community College
Volleyball
March 24 7 p.m. @ Dakota College at Bottineau
March 28-March 29 TBA Regional 13 Volleyball Championship
April 2-3 TBA District Playoffs
April 15-17 TBA Nationals
Women's basketball
March 17 5:30 p.m. vs. United Tribes Technical College
March 20 3 p.m. @ Dawson Community College
March 22 5:30 p.m. @ Bismarck State College
March 23 4 p.m. @ North Dakota College of Science
March 25 5:30 p.m. vs. Miles Community College