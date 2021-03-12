WSC mbball

Caleb Johnson, No. 4 for the Williston State College men's basketball team, jumps up to score during a Feb. 18 home game against Lake Region State College. The Tetons lost 91-84.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

Here's a look at game times for Tetons athletics. Game times can be found on the WSC Tetons website

Baseball

March 20 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. vs. Miles Community College

March 21 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. vs. Miles Community College

Men’s Basketball

March 14 4 p.m. @ North Dakota State College of Science

March 17 7:30 p.m. vs. United Tribes Technical College

March 20 5 p.m. @ Dawson Community College

Volleyball

March 15 7 p.m. vs. Bismarck State College

March 16 8 p.m. @ Dawson Community College

Women’s Basketball

March 14 2 p.m. @ North Dakota State College of Science

March 17 5:30 p.m. vs. United Tribes Technical College

March 20 3 p.m. @ Dawson Community Colleg

