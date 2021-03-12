Here's a look at game times for Tetons athletics. Game times can be found on the WSC Tetons website.
Baseball
March 20 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. vs. Miles Community College
March 21 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. vs. Miles Community College
Men’s Basketball
March 14 4 p.m. @ North Dakota State College of Science
March 17 7:30 p.m. vs. United Tribes Technical College
March 20 5 p.m. @ Dawson Community College
Volleyball
March 15 7 p.m. vs. Bismarck State College
March 16 8 p.m. @ Dawson Community College
Women’s Basketball
March 14 2 p.m. @ North Dakota State College of Science
March 17 5:30 p.m. vs. United Tribes Technical College
March 20 3 p.m. @ Dawson Community Colleg