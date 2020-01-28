Retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant perished, along with his 13 year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Jan. 26.
The Williston Herald asked members of the Tetons’ men’s and women’s basketball teams for their reaction to the news that sent shockwaves through the international sporting community. Here is what the players had to say:
Jordan Kulczyk: A terrible loss to the basketball community as a whole. He was a huge advocate for women’s basketball, and encouraged equality in the sport across the board.
Rylee Conlan: It’s heart breaking to someone who advocated so heavily for the WNBA to be gone.
Raegan Conlan: It’s sad to see such an inspiring and hard working person die in such a tragic way. The one thing that I am the most sad with is that he had to be there with his daughter, and know that they were both not going to make it and there was nothing he could do to save her.
Gabriella Capasso: It breaks my heart that many lives ended during the crash of the helicopter. I pray that families and friends of the individuals will be able to find peace and tranquility during this very hard time.
Jonathan Komagum: Kobe was really the first basketball player I grew up watching as a kid. I had posters of him hanging on my wall. Kobe had an enormous influence internationally, and will be sorely missed.
Eliska Michalcikova: I am really sorry to hear that the basketball world lost one of the greatest legends with what he achieved.
Sessi Dossou-Gouchola: I was surprised about Kobe Bryant’s death and sad for the members of his family.