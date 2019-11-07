On Thursday, Nov. 7, the Williston State College’s men’s and women’s basketball teams tipped off their 2019-2020 home openers at the Well in doubleheader action the against Northwest College Trappers.
In the first game of the evening, the WSC women’s squad kept things close in the first half. Teton sophomore Gabriella Capasso accounted for 14 points, three boards and two assists in the first two quarters of basketball. By halftime, Williston State College trailed 30-28.
Then in the second half, things started to slip away from the Lady Tetons. Northwest College outscored Williston State 31-21 in the second half to eventually come away with a 61-49 road victory over WSC.
Four Trapper players reached double figures with Samiyah Worrell’s 14 points leading the way. Meanwhile, Capasso ended the ballgame with a team-high 18 points and eight rebounds. Collectively, the Tetons struggled offensively in the second half, shooting just 21 percent from the field.
In the men’s game, the Tetons got off to a hot start thanks to an aggressive offensive mentality that led to early transition buckets. Williston State kept pushing the tempo on offense, while also limiting scoring opportunities for Northwest College.
As the first half wore on, the Tetons eventually overwhelmed the Trappers, and took a 56-33 lead into the halftime break. WSC’s scoring tandem of Johnathan Komagum and Jordan Kellier finished the period with 13 points apiece on a combined 12-of-19 shooting from the field.
The Tetons had little trouble building on their momentum in the second half as they cruised to a 109-76 victory. Five WSC players ended the contest with double-digit scoring totals. Guard Eden Holt led all scorers with 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field, and Kobey Lam added 21 points and eight boards.
Up next for both Teton basketball programs, they are scheduled to host Sheridan College on Sunday, Nov. 10. The women’s game, which will be the first game of the afternoon at the Well, is slated to tip off at 1 p.m.