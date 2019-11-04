Following their 98-84 victory over Dakota College at Bottineau on Nov. 1, the Williston State College men’s basketball team split their next two games of the MonDak Preseason Tournament, beating Lake Region State 96-82 on Nov. 2, and then losing to Dawson Community College, 83-73 on Nov. 3.
Against Lake Region State, Jordan Kellier was WSC’s leading scorer with 21 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field, including a pair of three pointers. He also helped the Tetons in other areas, pulling down eight rebounds, dishing out three assists, and recorded two blocks and two steals as well.
Meanwhile, guard Shae Linton-Brown came off the bench and scored 20 points in just 20 minutes of play. Fellow backcourt contributors Eden Holt and Kobey Lam added 18 points and 17 points respectively for the Tetons.
In the contest against Dawson CC, the depth of the Buccaneers proved to be too much for the Tetons. A total of five Dawson players reached double-figure scoring totals with Man Man Baker’s 16 points leading the way. For WSC, Lam scored a game-high 24 points, and sophomore Jonathan Komagum notched 20 points to go along with 15 rebounds.
As for the Tetons women’s team, they went 0-3 in the preseason tournament, losing to Bismarck State, United Tribes Technical College, and Dakota College at Bottineau.
Both WSC basketball teams are scheduled to be home to face Northwest College in a doubleheader at the Well on Thursday, Nov. 8. The women’s contest will be the first game of the evening, with tipoff slated for 5:30 p.m.