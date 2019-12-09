On Saturday, Dec. 7, the Williston State College Tetons men's team suffered their third defeat in the past four games, losing to Indian Hills on the road, 93-73. By virtue of the loss, WSC's overall season record falls to 8-4.
In the ballgame, Tetons freshman Jordan Kellier led the way for Williston State with a game-high 29 points. Meanwhile, four players for Indian Hills reached double-figure scoring totals with Chris Payton's 18 points representing a team high.
Up next for the men's team, they are scheduled to host Bryant and Stratton College of Wisconsin at the Well on Tuesday, Dec. 10. This contest was originally slated for Nov. 30, but was postponed due to weather issues.
Meanwhile, the Tetons women's team dropped their third straight game on Saturday, losing to Salt Lake Community College, 95-61. With an overall season mark of 2-11, WSC's next contest is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 12 as they will host Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College.