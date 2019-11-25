On Friday, Nov. 22, the Williston State College men's basketball team won their fifth straight game of the year, defeating Western Nebraska Community College 94-82. The following day, the Tetons suffered their first loss of the season as they fell to Northeastern Junior College, 84-80 on Nov. 23.
In the win against Western Nebraska, three Tetons scored at least 20 points. Shae Linton-Brown led the club with 27, and Jordan Kellier and Eden Holt posted 24 and 20 points respectively. Linton-Brown also collected a team high 10 rebounds. As a team, the Tetons shot 53.8 percent from the field and went 10-of-12 from the charity stripe.
Then against Northeastern, Kobey Lam was WSC's leading scorer with 23 points in a losing effort. Three other Tetons reached double-figure scoring totals as Kellier posted 20, and Holt and Linton-Brown added 16 and 11 points respectively.
Meanwhile in women's basketball, the Tetons suffered a pair of losses, falling to Eastern Wyoming, 82-55 on Nov. 22, and then also losing to Western Nebraska 68-39 on Nov. 23. After those defeats, the WSC record drops to 1-5 on the year.
Up next, the Teton men's club will host Otero Junior College in the Williston State Classic on Friday, Nov. 29. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Also that day, the WSC women's team will host Little Big Horn College at the Well with the game scheduled for 5:30 p.m.