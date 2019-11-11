On Sunday, Nov. 10, the Williston State College Tetons hosted a doubleheader of men’s and women’s basketball at the Well. While the WSC men (4-1) won their contest against the Sheridan Generals, 84-75, the Teton women (0-5) were beaten by a final tally of 53-43.
In the men’s game, JoVon McClanahan of Sheridan led all scorers with 36 points on 12-of-18 shooting from the field, and 12-of-15 from the free throw line. He also collected seven rebounds and six assists against the Tetons.
However, WSC was able to overcome the exploits of McClanahan as four Teton players reached double-figure scoring totals. Freshman swingman Jordan Kellier produced a team-high 22 points, and also added nine rebounds, three steals and two assists. Shae Linton-Brown was next on the club with 18 points, and Kobey Lam and Eden Holt produced 14 points apiece.
In the women’s game, WSC sophomore Gabriella Capasso recorded a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds, however, no other Lady Teton was able to reach double figures in either category. Meanwhile, Sheridan’s Maddison Miller posted a game-high 16 points, and teammate Cynthia Green collected 14 points and eight boards.
Up next for both Teton squads, the men will face Casper College at home on Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m., and the women will tip off against Colorado Northwestern that afternoon at a neutral site at 2:30 p.m.