Playing as the fourth seed in a six-team tournament, the Williston State College Teton men's team recorded a victory in the opening round of the NJCAA Region 13 tournament on Thursday, Feb. 27, defeating Bismarck State College 91-80 at Dawson Community College in Glendive, Montana.
WSC freshman guard Jordan Kellier, who has been battling through an ankle injury and last played on Jan. 16, was back in the starting lineup, posted four points and five rebounds in his return. Fellow Tetons' guard Eden Holt collected a game-high 26 points on 10-of-18 from the field, and went 5-of-11 from three point range. He also contributed with five boards and a pair of steals in the win.
Meanwhile, Shae Linton-Brown scored 19 off the bench for Williston State, and Kobey Lam and Jonathan Komagum posted 17 and 12 respectively for the Tetons.
In the semifinal round of the tournament, which took place on Friday, Feb. 28 against Dawson,
Also on Friday evening, the Tetons' women's squad took on Miles Community College in their opening round tournament matchup in Bismarck, and lost