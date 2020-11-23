After postponing a pair of games, the Williston State College hockey team lost to Minot State University 2-1 on Saturday, Nov. 21.
Williston was scheduled to host the University of Mary for two games, slated for Friday, Nov. 20 and Saturday, but as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak, those games were postponed, according to a press release on the Teton Athletics website.
Instead, the Tetons hosted Minot and managed to keep the score close despite a heavy shots total that favored the Beavers.
The Beavers only scored two goals, but they outshot the Tetons 59-19. Considering the advantage Minot held, Williston did well to limit them to just two scores and keep the game within distance of being tied.
The Tetons are scheduled for two more games in November, which fall on the day before and after Thanksgiving.
On Wednesday, Nov. 25, Williston is scheduled to play at the Dakota College at Bottineau, and on Friday, Nov. 27, the Tetons will host Dakota College at Bottineau. Both games are scheduled to be played at 7:00 p.m.
No fans were allowed to attend the game against Minot on Saturday, and according to the press release on the Tetons website, the athletic department will update everyone going forward as to the status of fan attendance for future games. This is something that is looked at on a consistent basis, the release said.