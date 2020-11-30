The Williston State College hockey team ended its fall semester portion of the season with two wins over Dakota College at Bottineau, but the wins didn’t come easy.
A pair of one-point results separated the Tetons from winning the two games and losing them, but the team’s resolve held up and ended the fall semester on a high note.
The first matchup between the two teams, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, ended with a 6-5 Tetons victory, which had to be done in overtime, and the second game, on Friday, Nov. 27, ended with a 5-4 Tetons win.
Williston State’s six goals in the first win tied the most goals scored by the team this fall, and the five goals scored on Friday tied the second-most goals scored in a game this fall.
Overall, the Tetons finished the fall portion of the schedule with a 7-7 record, which included a good 7-4 conference record.
The Tetons played much better in the second part of the fall schedule, giving up fewer goals and getting more wins to finish with an even record.
Williston State started with a win to open the season, but the Tetons followed that up with a four-game losing streak. After another win, the Tetons lost two more games, finishing the first half of the season with a 2-6 record.
In the team’s final six games, though, they turned things around and went 5-1 to close out the fall strong.
A big reason the Tetons struggled in the first half of the fall is that opposing teams scored a lot.
Three of the Tetons’ losses in that 2-6 stretch were only by one or two goals, but in three of the losses, they gave up nine or 10 goals, while scoring just three goals combined in those games.
In the 5-1 stretch at the end of the season, the Tetons’ defense started to hold up more and the offense got going more; Williston State’s offense averaged 4.5 goals per game, and the defense only allowed 3.2 goals per game, on average.
On top of that, three of the Tetons’ five wins in that stretch were won by only one goal, so they did well to close out those games strongly and not lose their leads.