The Williston State College hockey team defeats Jamestown in overtime finishing with a final score of 5-4 Friday night.
The Nov. 13 game was played at the Raymond Family Community Center.
The Tetons split a pair of games at Jamestown earlier in the year, winning 4-1 and losing 4-2.
The team is back in action Saturday, Nov. 14 and have another chance to defeat Jamestown at 2 p.m. at the Raymond Family Community Center.
No fans are allowed to attend the game due to COVID-19 precautions.
However, the game will be streamed and the link can be found at wsctetons.com, twitter (TetonHockey), Instagram(tetonhockey) or facebook (www.facebook.com/wsctetonsmenshockey).