Terry Olson Reunion Weekend to be held in November By The Williston Herald Staff Oct 22, 2021 The Williston State College Foundation is hosting a reunion in November for all of the teams coached by Terry Olson, the former men's basketball coach.Olson is legendary.He coached the Tetons from 1982-2008, and during his 26-year career his teams became one of the most exciting programs in the Midwest.They were also known to have a fast-paced style of play.And according to a press release from the Foundation, the Teton Athletic Program saw outstanding improvements during his time as athletic director and head coach for the men's team.The reunion will take place at Williston State College the weekend of November 12-14.According to the press release, highlights will include a social on Friday night, Teton Basketball games during the weekend, and a banquet honoring Olson's history.The social on Friday night and the banquet on Saturday night are open to Teton family and friends and is not intended to only be for former players under Coach Olson.The cost for Saturday's Banquet is $20.00 per person.Appetizers will be served.Tickets can be purchased at the Williston State College Foundation by either stopping by or calling (701) 572-9275.Here's a look at the weekend schedule:Friday, Nov. 127 p.m. Social at River's Edge Bar and Grill with free food and Teton Trivia and giveawaysSaturday, Nov. 132 p.m. Teton Women's Basketball Game4 p.m. Teton Men's Basketball Game6 p.m. Post-game Banquet inside the Donn Skadeland Gymnasium.Food, program highlighting History of T.O. coached teams, Teton Hall of Fame Inductions and more.Sunday, Nov. 142 p.m. Teton Women's Basketball Game4 p.m. Teton Men's Basketball