Sydney Labatte is taking her talents to the next level.

The sophomore volleyball player who can do it all will be playing volleyball at the University of Minnesota Crookston this fall.

Labatte signed her letter of intent on Wednesday, May 4, and the University of Minnesota Crookston is lucky to have her.

She has been a fixture on not only the Tetons volleyball team, but the women’s basketball team as well.

Her endurance was key in every game she played in The Well, and her confidence, humility and strength is what helped keep her teams together.

Congrats, Sydney, and good luck this fall!



