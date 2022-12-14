featured Sports and activities cancelled due to snow By Brendan Saunders bsaunders@willistonherald.com Brendan Saunders Journalist Author email Dec 14, 2022 Dec 14, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The recent winter weather the area is facing left a lot of sports games canceled or rescheduled. Listed are recent cancellations and if applicable, the team's reschedule dates. Williston High School:JV/Varsity Wrestling Dual against Mandan High School that was scheduled for Dec. 13 has been rescheduled for Jan. 24.Stanley Lions Tournament:The Stanley Lions basketball tournament that was scheduled for Dec. 13 - 16 has been postponed until Dec. 15 - 17.Several area schools are set to participate in this tournament including Tioga, Stanley, Trenton and Williston Trinity Christian School.Watford City:All activities have been postponed until further notice.Watford City boys basketball was set to play Dickinson on Dec. 14.Grenora: All activities scheduled Dec. 13 -14 are postponed until further notice. Williston State College:Mens and womens basketball games are still scheduled for Dec. 16. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Varsity Wrestling Jv School Sport Stanley Lions Basketball Tournament Cancelation Activity Watford Tournament Basketball Watford City Brendan Saunders Journalist Author email Follow Brendan Saunders Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 20 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Williston elementary school principal suspended Woman found dead in Buford, suspect at large Two police officers involved in gunfire incident near Walmart Officers and suspect identities released in Walmart shooting incident Watford City man pled guilty to felonies in $2.4 million oil skimming case WTCS launches their own girls basketball team, secures win against Ray Williston and Sidney residents expecting big winter storm ConnectUs Therapy announces new nonprofit foundation, celebrates one-year anniversary Trenton Tigers get revenge on Crusaders Williston bar brawl leads police on foot chase