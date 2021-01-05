All Williston State College teams will return to action this spring, but as of right now spectators will not be allowed to attend games or scrimmages.
A news release posted on the Teton Athletics homepage indicates that since the college abides by state and regional restrictions and guidelines, the college will continue to follow current restrictions on attendance at sporting events.
However, the release does say that this could change based on the ever-changing environment of COVID-19 in the state.
Currently, Williams County and the state are designated in the yellow threat level category and thus the same restrictions on spectators that were used in the fall will rollover into the spring meaning no spectators will be allowed to attend scrimmages or games in any sport.
But, the press release states that because the COVID-19 pandemic "has proven to make for very fluid situations," the college and athletic department will regularly evaluate data and recommendations from the North Dakota Department of Health, the CDC and the Upper Missouri District Health Unit in regards to the "ebbs and flows" of COVID-19.
"In short, a prohibition on spectators in the middle of January may not extend into February," the release states. "This will be evaluated on a weekly basis and is very dependent on the levels of contagion we experience in and around Williston during that time."
The release goes on to include that the college will will continue their practice of using data and trends in decision making, as well as work with coaches and players, conference officials and the administration of all MonDak conference school.
"At Williston State College the main concern is keeping our athletes, coaches, officials, game personnel, and visitors safe. For spring sports seasons to move forward, and hopefully move forward with the return of spectators, we will need the cooperation of all fans, parents, boosters and students," according to the release.
Additionally, the release stated that if spectators are eventually allowed at indoor contests, they will have to wear a mask at all times.
"We cannot expect anything less with a mandatory mask rule already in force on campus for the past five months," according to the release.
Women's basketball, men's basketball and volleyball all had their championship seasons delayed/pushed back to the spring semester as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hockey, being a member of the ACHA, was the only team that has already started their championship season.
The NJCAA moved forward with allowing everyone to compete in the spring, so all six of the WSC athletic teams will return to action.