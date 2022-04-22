Leah Skaar

Leah Skaar, a sophomore at North Dakota State University, was recently named to the All-Summit League Second Team.

 Submitted Photo

Leah Skaar was named to the women’s golf All-Summit League Second Team for the first time in her career on Friday.

Skaar paced the Bison with a team-best 76.26 average over 27 rounds this season.

She posted four top 10 finishes, including each of her last two tournaments to finish the regular season.

The Gold Canyon, Ariz., native registered a career-best third place finish with a three-round total of 223 at the Stampede at the Creek on Oct. 5.

She also notched a seventh-place finish at the Golfweek/AGT Intercollegiate after carding a career-low 221 on March 30.

Skaar becomes the first NDSU player to earn All-Summit League honors since 2019 when Emma Groom and Taylor McCorkle were named to the All-Summit League Second Team.

NDSU will be back in action at the Summit League Championships at Sand Creek Station Golf Course in Newton, Kan. on Sunday.



