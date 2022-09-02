UNDCanisiusFriday.jpg

University of North Dakota’s Mark Senden and Nick Jones celebrate the team’s lone goal of a game against Canisius.

 Thomas Wolf • Canisius athletics

Graduate student forward Mark Senden has been named the 2022-23 University of North Dakota hockey captain in a vote by his peers, earning the honor for the second straight season. Joining him in the leadership group are senior defenseman and now two-time assistant captain Ethan Frisch, fifth year forward and fellow two-time assistant Gavin Hain, senior forward Judd Caulfield and junior forward Riese Gaber, who will all don the “A” on their sweaters as assistant captains.

Senden has been a leader at every level, captaining the Fargo Force to a USHL Clark Cup title as well as Wayzata to a Minnesota Class 2A state championship as a prep before leading the Fighting Hawks to their third consecutive Penrose Cup, the first team in NCHC history to do so, and an NCAA Tournament berth. Last season, the Medina, Minn., native finished with a career-high 17 points, scoring five goals and adding 12 assists. He was named the NCHC Sportsmanship Award winner and was a national finalist for the Derek Hines Unsung Hero Award.



