The Williston State College Tetons women's volleyball season came to an end with an opening round regional playoff defeat at the hands of Miles Community College in five sets on Oct. 30.
Ending the 2019 campaign with an overall record of 11-19, the Williston Herald asked Tetons head coach Chelsea Hinck for her thoughts on the club's playoff exit, as well as her overall impressions of the past season. Here is what she had to say.
From your vantage point, what difficulties did you face against Miles CC?
Hinck: We faced a negative momentum shift in the second set that affected us the rest of the match. We tend to let simplistic mistakes define our story, it has been something we have been working on since the middle of the season.
What was your message to the team after that match?
Hinck: What a ride. This team has extreme potential, and connection, when everybody shows up. The success and turnaround of this team has been a true definition within itself. The five sophomores leaving us have tremendous futures that lie ahead, and the nine freshman are huge components to where our success lies next year, and what we need to build.
Overall, how would you summarize the season you just had, and the experience of working with this group of players?
Hinck: This 2019 season has been one for the books. This group of young ladies are true student athletes, and it has been my pleasure coaching them this year, and watching them grow. They have worked hard, and trained even harder to get where we are.
What was the biggest accomplishment of the 2019 campaign?
Hinck: Teton Volleyball made it to fourth in the conference, and made their way to the first round of regionals for the first time in a long time. The season started off with a young group of nine players, that were led by five sophomores, and they finished the year strong.
What would you like to see from the team next year?
Hinck: I look forward to building a strong team that continues with a relentless focus on the court, and to train their minds to stay mentally ready to get the job done. The group we have returning is a great one, and with a few adds, we should have another powerful squad to bring to the conference for 2020.