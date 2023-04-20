Williston State players, front row, left to right: Amaya Atkins, Ellie Haskins, Daphne Sanchez and Trystan Barta. Back row, left to right: Mya Pospisil, Terran Speake, Michelle Hanley and Jacee Turcotte.
The camp was a big success with almost 100 attendees from grades 3-6.
Campers participated in drills to teach the fundamentals and ended the day with games of 3 on 3 and 6 on 6.
The Williston State College volleyball team held its 2023 Spring Volleyball Youth Camp on Saturday. The camp was a success with a turnout of almost 100 kids from grades 3-6 attending.
The camp's main focus was to teach the youth the fundamentals of volleyball through a fun day of drills, activities and games for the campers.
"We had tons of fun and learned lots of new fundamentals with our campers," Tetons coach Chelsea Hinck said. "Our entire coaching staff and most of our current players were there teaching and coaching these youngsters. We incorporated fun games throughout the entirety of camp to keep the fun alive with music and laughs."
The focus of the camp was on activities to improve campers' skills in passing, serving, setting and hitting. At the end of the drills, the kids played some three-on-three games that progressed to six-on-six.
"End of camp we came together for a big team stretch, group photo and (a big) breakdown. All campers left with a fun treat: frozen popsicles & peeps," Hinck said.
The camp was a great way for the community to connect with the Tetons while also giving current players the opportunity to teach and instill a passion to the next generation of players.