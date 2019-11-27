On Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 30, the Well will play host to a pair of triple-headers for men's and women's basketball as part of the Booster Club Classic. The schedule was recently changed due to the pending winter storm on Thanksgiving evening.
Starting at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, the Miles Community College women's squad will tip things off against Gillette. Then at 5:30, the Williston State College women's team will square off against Little Big Horn. At 7:30, the WSC men's team will close out the evening against Otero Junior College.
On Saturday, Miles will face Little Big Horn in women's action starting at noon. At 2 p.m., the Tetons women's team will take the court against Gillette, and at 4 o'clock, Lake Region State will tip off against Otero in men's basketball.
WSC's men's contest, originally scheduled for Saturday against Bryant and Stratton College of Wisconsin, has been cancelled.