On Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 30, the Well will play host to a pair of triple-headers for men's and women's basketball as part of the Booster Club Classic. The schedule was recently changed due to the pending winter storm on Thanksgiving evening.

Starting at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, the Miles Community College women's squad will tip things off against Gillette. Then at 5:30, the Williston State College women's team will square off against Little Big Horn. At 7:30, the WSC men's team will close out the evening against Otero Junior College.

On Saturday, Miles will face Little Big Horn in women's action starting at noon. At 2 p.m., the Tetons women's team will take the court against Gillette, and at 4 o'clock, Lake Region State will tip off against Otero in men's basketball.

WSC's men's contest, originally scheduled for Saturday against Bryant and Stratton College of Wisconsin, has been cancelled.  

Tags

Load comments