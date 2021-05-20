Rylee Hernandez, the head coach for the Williston State College men’s basketball team, will be leaving the Tetons.
He will become the next head basketball coach for the Seward County Community College basketball team, in Liberal, Kansas.
The announcement was made by Seward Athletics via a press release posted on its website on Sunday, May 16.
Hernandez will be the ninth head coach in Seward County men’s basketball history, and he joins the Saints after a five-year run with the Tetons
While with Williston State he coached the 2019 District XI Championship team and became the second coach at Williston State to earn a trip to the NJCAA National Tournament at Hutchinson.
This past season Hernandez led Williston to a 12-11 record and took the team to the Region XIII semifinals, but lost to Dawson Community College by only three points.
Additionally, in the last two full-time (non-covid) seasons, Hernandez's teams have been ranked or received votes in the NJCAA Top 25 polls multiple times and became the first team in Williston State history to beat “perennial powerhouses such as Western Nebraska, College of Southern Idaho, Casper College, and Southeastern (IA),” according to the press release.
On top of that, two of his players have been named NJCAA Division-1 All-Americans in 2019 and 2017.
Dan Artamenko, Seward County’s athletic director, said that he is excited to bring on an individual who has found success on the court to his college.
Not only that, but Artamenko said Hernandez’s background in fundraising will help the college develop scholarships and give them a path to “reach the top of the Jayhawk league.”
In an updated statement from Tuesday, Hernandez said he too is excited to be the next coach.
“The cohesion across campus and the support within the community allow for success to be achieved in the classroom, community, and on the court at a high level,” he said in a statement. “SCCC has a strong basketball tradition that I look to continue to grow."
As for the the Saints, their last National Tournament appearance was in 2019 with a Region VI and District VI championship.
The Saints have won the Region Championship six different times with three third place finishes at the NJCAA National Tournament.
Seward County had an 8-13 overall record last season and lost in the first round of the Region VI tournament to Independence Community College.