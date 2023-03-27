Roman Tannehill from Williston Trinity Christian School will continue his track career at Minot State University. Tannehill, who has been running for the Crusaders track team for six years, signed his letter of intent March 21.
Tannehill will be a 400 and 800 runner for the Beavers.
"Roman has shown great dedication and drive over the last six years. Not only in athletics but in academics. He has proven himself to be a young man of strong character and leadership," said Melissa Tannehill, Roman's mother. "It makes my husband and I extremely proud to see him being recognized for his accomplishments.
"For all of his high school years, we have watched him get up before school to train and work out, in addition to his normal practice schedule. He has consistently sacrificed the mundane to make sure he finishes strong in all of his academics, training and athletics. He has been fortunate to have coaches Jacob Braaten and Bryan Eder, who have been with him throughout his high school athletics. Both have poured into his life and encouraged him to work hard and grow. He has set lofty goals for his college career, and we have no doubt he will achieve them."
Tannehill's season for the Crusaders is just getting started. In his most recent meet, the Scooby-Wolf Point indoor track meet, Tannehill placed first in both the 200 and the 400.