SIDNEY — Sidney hockey fans got a rare treat on Wednesday, March 24 when two college teams played a conference match at the Ranger Arena.
The Dakota College at Bottineau’s men’s hockey team defeated University of Providence 6-4 Wednesday, March 24 in a game played in an unexpected venue. It was a home game for Dakota College at Bottineau.
And how the teams came to play in Sidney is an interesting story.
Bo Kindopp, one of the many faces working with Richland Youth Hockey and a parent of some of the players in the program, was credited by some as the main force behind getting the game to happen in Sidney.
He said although it might seem like a long story, the way the teams came to Sidney is “pretty simple and straightforward.”
Kindopp said over the past years his oldest son played some spring/summer hockey for the Lumberjacks head coach Travis Rybchinski.
In addition to that the same son played in a tournament last July for the Argos’ head coach Jeff Heimel.
On top of this, Kindopp mentioned that Rybchinski was in Sidney years earlier when his team played an exhibition match with the Billings Bulls, a junior hockey team.
As a result, Rybchinski was not only familiar with some of the folks in the youth hockey program, but also familiar with the area and what Sidney had to offer in terms of location.
“So we had some familiarity with the coaches (from both teams),” Kindopp said.
Not only that, but Sidney just so happens to be a mid-way point for the two teams, he said.
“So if we have the ice time and personnel we could host a game for them,” Kindopp said. “At the start of the season I’d been talking to the Lumberjacks coach Travis and we discussed the possibility (of hosting a game in Sidney).”
In other words, Sidney was always an ideal location for a hockey game.
What started off as a possibility turned into reality for hockey enthusiasts in Richland County, and the game was especially important for the members of Richland Youth Hockey.
Kindopp mentioned that in addition to the game being an opportunity for both teams to collect points in their seasons, it also worked as a sort of fundraiser for RYH.
Most importantly though, he said the game served as a way for youth hockey to just unwind and have a good time watching the sport they love.
“We thought it would be a fun and interesting option,” Kindopp said. “It’s a lot of fun for us because the season is over and the pressure is off and… everyone here is just a fan of the game as far as RYH is concerned.”
As the game took place, there was something else that area youth hockey players were able to see aside from having fun watching.
They were able to see a different level of the game, getting exposed to talent at the next level.
Kindopp said seeing college players in-person could be a good way for players in the area to realize that they can get to that level if they want to.
While people are used to seeing youth hockey in Sidney, the sight of college teams brought about some new excitement and opportunities for RYH, and who knows, more games like this could happen in the future.
Kindopp also wanted to give a big thanks to Dawn Rehbein, who helped get everything set up and organized throughout the process.