GRAND FORKS — Metal detectors will be used for fans attending University of North Dakota men’s hockey, volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball games this season in Ralph Engelstad Arena and the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.
The metal detectors also will be used at some other select events in the buildings.
“As we continue to improve our safety and security procedures, the introduction of walk-through metal detectors adds another layer of protection for our fans, student-athletes and staff,” said Ralph Engelstad Arena general manager Jody Hodgson. “This security step and added precaution aligns our fan safety procedures with industry best practices and is being done to try and improve fan safety.”
Arena officials are asking fans to arrive early and leave all non-essential items at home or in their vehicles. Fans will not be allowed to check items at the door.
Fans will be asked to remove their phones, keys, cameras, mace, pocket knives and large metal objects from their pockets before going through the metal detectors.
Fans won’t have to remove belts, jewelry, jackets, shoes or caps unless directed to be a security official.
They also won’t have to remove coins, wallets or any small objects from their pockets.
The venue’s bag policy remains the same.
Bags larger than 14 by 14 by six inches will not be allowed. Exceptions can be made for special medical equipment.
UND opens the home portion of its volleyball schedule Sept. 19 against Eastern Washington University in the UND Classic.
The men’s hockey team opens Oct. 5 with an exhibition game against the University of Manitoba.