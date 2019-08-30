On Friday, Aug. 30, Williston State College opened their 2019 campaign in Norfolk, Nebraska as part of the North East Community College Invitational. Heading into the tournament, the Williston Herald asked WSC first-year head volleyball coach Chelsea Hinck for her thoughts on the new season. Here is what she had to say.
How would you best summarize the season you had last year?
Hinck: Last season was an astounding start to my first year here at Williston State College as an assistant coach with the Teton volleyball program. It was an awesome coaching transition from down in Florida, to all the way up here in Williston, North Dakota. I really love this town and the community has made my transition from Florida easy and welcoming.
What are your main goals coming into 2019?
Hinck: My main goals for this 2019 season are to make sure that I succeed as in leading this group of 14 young ladies to their best and most successful time as student athletes. I am here to help them not only succeed on the court, but be victorious in the classroom. I run a diverse program that will inspire leadership, teamwork, wellness, and resilience.
Who are a few athletes you are expecting to have a major impact?
Hinck: We have quite a few athletes that I believe will have an impact on our 2019-20 season. Sophomore outside hitter Haylee Barta brings a strong, returning, and all around player presence to this squad, that is huge. Sophomore libero Brook Russell brings a vision and spirit that holds our defense together.
Sophomore setter Camryn Brown defines our empowerment role and leads the team with great accountability and purpose. Tetons volleyball also has two freshmen, Sydney Beck, and Tia McGorman, that bring a strong and new light to our offense this season.
What does this team need to do to maximize its potential?
Hinck: This team has the upmost want to win and excel - which is a phenomenal platform to have. These young women must stay strong mentally, and climb out of their comfort zones. Most of them had never met one another, so this leads to really building this squad to trust and grow with one another.
They have an extreme amount of potential with five returning sophomores, and nine freshmen, so we have to work as a whole and take bold risks on the court.
What is the most exciting part about gearing up for another volleyball season?
Hinck: Another season means another great year around my favorite sport, but most importantly getting to build this program with these one of a kind student athletes. There is nothing like having a vision, and watching the hard work of this team put towards their volleyball career. I look forward to an extravagant year with this team.